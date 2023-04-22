'False state capture narrative swallowed up by SAns': Sharma on Nulane acquittal

On Friday, the Bloemfontein High Court found that the state failed to tie Gupta-linked Iqbal Sharma and his co-accused to any of the crimes related to the Nulane case, granting an application to discharge the matter.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Defamed businessman and Gupta associate, Iqbal Sharma said his acquittal in the high-profile Nulane case was an indictment on the state.

Sharma faced fraud and money laundering charges for allegedly colluding with Free State officials to defraud the state of close to R25 million after the company secured a contract to conduct a feasibility study for a rural development project in the province.

The Nulane Investments contract was described as the precursor to the now-botched Estina Dairy Farm project in the province.

Both cases are linked to the rampant looting of the public purse in the state capture corruption.

But on Friday, the Bloemfontein High Court found that the state failed to tie Sharma and his co-accused to the crimes, granting an application to discharge the matter.

READ: Bloemfontein High Court dismisses NPA's first state capture case

All the accused in the case were acquitted, including Free State officials Peter Thabethe, Seipati Dhlamini, and Limakatso Moorosi.

Moorosi was acquitted of all charges against her after the court said there wasn't a shred of evidence that pointed to her being implicated.

The court dismissed the case after granting some of the accused a Section 174 discharge.

This marked the end of a six-week trial.

"Politically driven prosecutions are going to be the bane of this democracy and they're happening. This was the first case and there are others happening because of the so-called state capture, which has also been a false narrative,” Sharma weighed in on the outcomes.

“The narrative of state capture has been presented in a particular way and South Africans have swallowed it up, frankly, and now things are coming to light."

NPA BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was mulling its next move after the Bloemfontein High Court found that the state failed to prove that the Guptas and their associates swindled the R25 million in public funds.

Spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka said it was back to the drawing board.

"As the Investigating Directorate, we're currently going to study the judgment and decide on the legal avenues available to us to explore.

"This basically means that we are going to go home and study the judgment, see what needs to be remedied, speak to our sister law enforcement agencies, possibly decide on a way forward, and take it from there.

“However, what we still maintain as the NPA Investigating Directorate [is that] we believed that there was a case for the accused to respond to and we do not regret bringing the matter to court."