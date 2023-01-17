Faith leaders worried Mantashe will take over the running of Eskom

The African National Congress adopted a resolution at its recently held policy conference that Mantashe's department will be responsible for overseeing Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (Safci) on Tuesday expressed concern that Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe will take over the running of Eskom.

The conference resolved that state companies operating in specific economic sectors should be overseen by the relevant government departments.

Safci's executive director Francesca de Gasparis said Mantashe’s constant push for gas and nuclear energy expansion is problematic.

"We've seen the Department of Mineral Energy and Resources under Minister Gwede Mantashe keeps on pushing things like gas. We keep on seeing that we must be bailed out with diesel.

"We keep on hearing that if we take out one of the units at Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant, which is causing one of the stages of load shedding we're experiencing right now, this is going to benefit us. But these are not good energy decision-making."

De Gaspari's said the government must make renewable energy more affordable.

"This isn't an example of a government that's actually thinking about what the lowest cost is, the quickest and easiest way to address the problem and actually give the power back to the people.

"Make it affordable for us to put solar on our roofs, make it affordable for small businesses, you'll see a huge difference if they do that and that's policy making."

