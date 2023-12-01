Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony

Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing a win in the innovation in journalism category.

JOHANNESBURG - After weeks of nail-biting anxiety awaiting regional winners, the judging panel tasked with selecting the national champs of journalism finally made their decision.

This year, the Vodacom Journalist of The Year (VJOY) competition received over 1,300 entries nationwide, from 12 different regions.

The judging panel consisted of Jermaine Craig, Ryland Fisher, Arthur Goldstuck, Patricia McCracken, Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe, Neo Ntsoma, Collin Nxumalo, Jovial Rantao, Elna Rossouw, Advocate Robin Sewlal, and Obed Zilwa.

In November, Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise received an award in the regional leg of the competition for her coverage of the Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester saga. She also received an innovation award for her work on Above the Law: The Senzo Meyiwa Trial Twitter spaces.

Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the opinion category for her insightful piece, Motherhood isn’t defined by my ‘non-verbal’ son calling me mom.

Both once again bagged awards for their writing prowess at a ceremony held in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“In a sensitive and loving manner, she takes the reader into her private space as she writes of the strong bond between them as they developed the special communication they share,” the competition's judges said of Nhlapo's piece.

Modise was a joint winner in the innovation in journalism category for her coverage of the Meyiwa trial, alongside MyBroadband’s Johannes Steyn for his mobile network coverage feature.

“Entries were assessed both as showcases of innovative techniques, and on the basis of great reportage and storytelling. This resulted in joint winners representing different aspects of innovation, with Modise making skilful use of cross-platform coverage of one of the big stories of the year, and Steyn using innovative investigative techniques to cover a largely underreported story,” judges said.

The 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year title went to News24's Jeff Wicks, for his body of work in pursuit of justice for Babita Deokaran. He split the win with GroundUp’s Daniel Steyn and Marecia Damons for their investigation into criminals Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana.

The 2023 Young Journalist of the Year Award was given to Daily Maverick’s Tamsin Metelerkamp.

The VJOY Lifetime Achiever Award for 2023 was given posthumously to Carte Blanche news anchor Derek Watts. The award was accepted on his behalf by his daughter Kirsty.

Here are the rest of the award-winning reporters who are making waves in the journalism industry:

Features: Khwezi FM’s Saziso Dlamini for an unemployment special.

Lifestyle: Newzroom Afrika’s Zukiswa Cetywayo and team for Tembisa Drug Rehabilitation Movement.

Sport: AmaBhungane’s Njabulo Ngidi for an investigate piece on the FIFA 2010 Soccer World Cup

Financial and Economics: OFM’s Olebogeng Motse for ‘The construction mafia: is it transformation or criminality?’

Politics: Carte Blanche’s Harri Vithi for an exposé of Joburg councillors’ betrayal of the city's residents.

Live reporting/breaking news: eNCA’s Ronald Masinda and Nceba Ntlanganiso for “Dutywa hostage drama”.

Photography: Rapport’s Elizabeth Sejake for “Malema: 'We will end load shedding'”