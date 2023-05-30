Eyewitness News apologises after misuse of picture in cholera story

As part of an opinion piece on the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak, a picture depicting a truck owned by TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd was erroneously used.

Eyewitness News recently published an opinion piece about the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal. As part of the story, we published a picture depicting a truck owned by TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd.

This picture was used erroneously. It depicts a so-called honeysucker truck, used to transport sewerage waste, and not a water tanker.

Furthermore, the business is contracted to provide services to Ekurhuleni, and not to Tshwane, where Hammanskraal is located.

Eyewitness News wishes to apologise unreservedly to the owners of the truck, and clarify that there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest any link between the company and the cholera outbreak, or any implication of wrongdoing in this regard.