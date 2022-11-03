Extending Koeberg's lifespan makes business sense, Eskom's De Ruyter tells MPs

The Koeberg nuclear power station’s licence expires in 2024, but the utility will now extend its lifespan by replacing key areas of the plant such as the steam generators.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom management has reiterated that extending the lifespan of Koeberg nuclear power station is the best investment the country can make in electricity generation capacity.

The utility’s board and executive addressed a joint meeting of Parliament’s public enterprises and mineral resources and energy portfolio committees on Wednesday.

A range of other issues were also laid on the table, including Eskom’s excessive diesel costs and the decommissioning and repurposing of the Komati coal-fired power station.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says they are in close consultation with the National Nuclear Regulator, which oversees safety aspects at the plant.

"We have been engaged during previous outages on plugging of those cracks. We have been able to maintain them but in order to ensure that we can extend the life of the plant, we need to replace those generators in totality."

De Ruyter highlighted that work at the site was being carried out safely and would not put the public at risk.

"This is the lowest-cost carbon-free electricity South Africa has at its disposal. Extending the life from a business case perspective really makes an enormous amount of sense for the country. We can give you the assurance that Koeberg has and always will be operated safely. We will not take any chances with this nuclear facility," De Ruyter said.

Eskom said that one of its top project managers from Johannesburg had been relocated to the Koeberg site to oversee the successful completion of the steam generator replacement project.