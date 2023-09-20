EXPLAINER: What you need to know about the National State Enterprises Bill

The draft bill would see the doing away of the Department of Public Enterprises, the creation of a new state-owned holding company to manage SOEs and would also make the State the sole shareholder of the company.

CAPE TOWN - The recently published National State Enterprises Bill is expected to completely overhaul the way strategic state entities are governed.

While it has received mixed reactions from parties and labour unions, most are in agreement that the current model where the Public Enterprises Department has oversight control is not close to ideal.

The Department of Public Enterprises has recently published the new draft legislation for public comment.

One notable change will be the doing away of the Department of Public Enterprises, which currently exercises political and legislative control over strategic state-owned enterprises (SOEs) like Eskom and Transnet.

The department, which is the shareholder of state-owned entities, will cease to exist after 2024’s elections.

The bill will also see the creation of a new state-owned holding company - the State Asset Management SOC Ltd - which will manage the SOEs and their finances.

The draft bill also makes the State the sole shareholder of the holding company and will consolidate the State’s shareholdings in various state enterprises.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said while the bill seeks to enable private equity investment in strategic SOEs like Eskom and Transnet, the creation of a holding company to oversee these is “undesirable”.

The party’s Public Enterprises spokesperson Ghaleb Cachalia said the African National Congress’s (ANC) government’s “penchant” for centralisation and control “spoiled” what he called a well-intentioned Bill.

“While the Bill seeks to enable private equity investment in ‘strategic’ state-owned enterprises, a welcome development that aligns with long-standing DA policy, the Bill’s provision for a new shareholding company to oversee the dysfunctional SOEs is counterproductive and renders it undesirable,” said Cachalia.

He said that establishing a brand-new SOE with its own bureaucracy and operating budget is merely finding new ways of continuing corruption and maladministration by “connected cadres”.

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO Busisiwe Mavuso also added her voice, saying in principle, a holding company structure may make sense.

“There are several good examples in public sectors around the world, from Kazakhstan to Singapore. We see them in the private sector - a conglomerate that uses its expertise to manage assets effectively can add significant value to those assets,” writes Mavuso.

Mavuso said a state-holding company that was fully empowered to do what is necessary to turn around and manage SOEs, bringing in private shareholders, would be welcome.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it welcomes the bill, saying the State has been hamstrung in its handling of SOEs over the last 20 years and having a single shareholder board is not a “major” issue.

Cosatu spokesperson Matthew Parks said a single board and holding company is not a big deal that they oppose.

“Having a single shareholder board and single shareholder company to house the different institutions, for us, that’s not a major thing”, said Parks.

The Bill is now out for public comment and interested parties must make their submissions by no later than 15 October.