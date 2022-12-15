Expert suggests wage subsidy for low income earners, on top of distress grant

A new report commissioned by the Social Development Department says the social relief of distress grant poses limited risks to the economy and should be made permanent.

JOHANNESBURG - An expert panel on social security and economics has suggested a wage subsidy for lower-income earners, in addition to the social relief of distress grant.

This is amid calls for a basic income grant for all South Africans in need.

The need for a basic income grant has been highlighted by political parties and civil society.

While government recognises the need, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said there is simply no policy around such a grant.

Instead, he has extended the social relief of distress grant to March 2024.

A recent report suggests that in addition to that grant, there should be a wage subsidy for lower occupational groups.

The panel also suggests that personal income tax and not value-added tax be used to finance the grants.

While the panel said a wage subsidy combined with a grant may achieve inclusive growth, it also conceded that in practice, the achievement of such a subsidy may be difficult.