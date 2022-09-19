Expert says the COVID-19 6th wave delay signals possible end of pandemic

The World Health Organization also confirmed last week that there's recently been a significant drop in new cases.

CAPE TOWN - A top medical expert from Stellenbosch University says the global delay in the sixth COVID-19 wave of infections may very well signal the eventual end of the pandemic.

Professor Tulio de Oliveira spoke to Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto on Monday. He's encouraging everyone to continue to get Covid-19 booster shots to protect themselves.

"And to be honest, the infection keeps going down, the mortality keeps going down, around the world. So, it looks like we may be getting out of this pandemic. Of course, we will [only] know really at the end of the year, when it's winter in the northern hemisphere," said de Oliveira.