Ex-Soshanguve policeman handed life sentence for murder, attempted murder, arson

CAPE TOWN - A former police sergeant who worked at the Rietgat Police Station in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, attempted murder and arson.

It's believed that 42-year-old Silas Maluleke went to his ex-girlfriend's house in June 2021 and allegedly shot at the people inside the house at random.

Police watchdog, Ipid, said the victim and her six-year-old son were injured, while her mother was shot and killed.

Ipid spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu, said the former policemen fled the scene after setting the house on fire but was nabbed a week later.

"This follows the murder and two attempted murders of the victim, who happens to be the former girlfriend of the accused and the 82-year-old mother of the victim, Tshavhungwe Munyai, who was shot and killed."