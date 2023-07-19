Ex- KZN school principal handed life sentence for raping pupil

Mduduzi Ndlovu was sentenced by the Vryheid Regional Court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A former KwaZulu-Natal school principal has been handed a life sentence for the rape of a 15-year-old schoolboy.

The court heard that the pupil was raped on several occasions since 2018 by the 39-year-old.

"The court heard of how Ndlovu manipulated and violated the 15-year-old, who trusted and believed in him as his teacher. Ndlovu raped the victim on several occasions. He threatened to harm the boy if he told anyone about the incident. He also gave him money and stationery in exchange for his silence," said police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda.