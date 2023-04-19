Ex-Eskom CEO De Ruyter set to appear before Scopa next Wednesday

The former Eskom CEO confirmed to Scopa on Tuesday that he would appear before the committee next week, albeit virtually.

JOHANNESBURG - The highly anticipated appearance of former Eskom group CEO Andre de Ruyter before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will take place next Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Scopa members were informed by the chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, that De Ruyter had confirmed that he would appear virtually before the committee.

De Ruyter’s appearance is expected to be explosive as the former Eskom boss will likely be grilled by parliamentarians regarding damning allegations of top politicians meddling in Eskom’s affairs.

The former Eskom CEO handed in his resignation on 14 December last year, a day after doctors found elevated levels of cyanide in his blood.

It followed what is believed to be an attempted poisoning incident and a direct attack on his life.

De Ruyter was meant to officially leave the ailing power utility at the end of March. However, his notice period was curtailed to 28 February following a television interview in which he made serious allegations, implicating, without naming, at least two ministers, in political meddling at Eskom.

Scopa member, Robert Alfred Lees, said they were not given reasons as to why De Ruyter would not appear in person, but his decision was warranted given his compromised safety in the country.

“It’s quite clear that he had moved abroad presumably in an attempt to ensure the safety of himself and his family.”

During his appearance, De Ruyter is expected to make a presentation to the committee before being questioned by members of Parliament.