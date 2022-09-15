Ex-Chief Justice Ngcobo to lead panel to decide if Ramaphosa should be impeached

The panel will have 30 days from the start of their work, to report back to the Speaker.

CAPE TOWN - Former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo will lead an independent panel to consider whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Wednesday night that Ngcobo, along with former Gauteng division judge, Thokozile Masipa, and University of Cape Town law professor, Richard Calland, will consider the evidence related to an alleged cover-up of a robbery on the president’s farm.

The appointment of this panel follows a motion by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa committed misconduct with what transpired on his Limpopo farm in 2020.

The panel led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo will conduct a preliminary assessment of the motion in accordance with Section 89 of the Constitution.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula conferred with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo about the appointment of the retired judges to the panel, including Thokozile Masipa.

Masipa is well-known for presiding over the Oscar Pistorius murder trial, in which the Paralympian was found guilty.

Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo. "The rules state that the panel must consist of three fit and proper, competent, experienced and respected South African citizens, which may include a judge, and who collectively possess the necessary legal and other competencies and experience to perform the preliminary assessment of the motion."

The Speaker says that following the conclusion of an administrative process, she will announce the date on which the panel will officially start its work.