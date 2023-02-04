Ex-boyfriend of murdered TUT student taken in for questioning by police

Twenty-one-year old Ntokozo Xaba was found with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence - Ekhaya Junction, on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of the body of a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student.

On Thursday, 21-year-old Ntokozo Xaba was found with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence - Ekhaya Junction.

According to police, the third-year student was drinking with friends and her ex-boyfriend at a house in Pretoria Gardens.

It's alleged the friends left the two together that night.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello:

“The police in Hercules are investigating a case of murder following the death of a 21-year-old woman. The ex-boyfriend has since been taken in for questioning by the police. Investigations continue.”