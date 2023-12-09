‘It takes time’: Nurse says some colleagues still not healed from Boksburg blast

Almost a year ago, on Christmas Eve, 41 people, including 12 healthcare workers, were killed when a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg near the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - A matron who was on duty at the Tambo Memorial Hospital on the day of the Boksburg explosion said nurses have still not recovered from the tragic blast.

Constance Mhlongo is one of the healthcare workers who attended to patients affected by the explosion.

On 24 December 2022, a gas tanker that was wedged beneath a bridge near the Tambo Memorial Hospital exploded, killing 41 people, including 12 healthcare workers.

Christmas Eve was supposed to be a jubilant day for Mhlongo, who enjoyed serving her patients even during the festive season.

However, she said things took a different turn when the massive blast shook the medical facility and brought in scores of severely injured patients.

She described how the explosion has changed the morale and attitudes of healthcare workers at the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

“It was really sad. Though we had some form of psychological support, but healing takes time. Even now, some of them are not yet healed, and some of them are still rallying from the situation of losing staff.”

She said the tragic explosion taught her to appreciate the gift of life.

GP HEALTH DEPT ‘HONOURS’ BLAST SURVIVORS’ ‘RESILIENCE’

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko expressed her department’s commitment to assisting survivors of the explosion.

She was speaking at the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg on Friday, where she unveiled a wall of remembrance to honour the lives of the 12 healthcare workers who were killed by the blast.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said government had not neglected the survivors.

“We also want to acknowledge and honour the survivors of the fire. Your journey to recovery and healing is a testament to the resilience and strength of the human spirit.

“We recognise the physical and emotional challenges that you’ve faced and continue to face. Your courage and perseverance in overcoming this tragedy are deeply admired and serve as a powerful reminder of the preciousness of life.”