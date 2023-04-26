Even if SA pulled out of ICC, it's still obligated to arrest Putin - SAIIA

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) said that even if the country had pulled out of the International Criminal Court (ICC), it would still be obligated to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The office of the Presidency released a statement overnight, clarifying that South Africa would not be pulling out of the ICC.

The ICC issued a warrant of arrest for Putin last month for alleged war crimes related to the war in Ukraine.

The institute said that it takes a year for a country that wants to leave the ICC to officially be removed as a state party.

The institute's Steven Grudz: "If this pullout has to do with not arresting Vladimir Putin when he comes for the BRICS summit in August, we just don't have enough time on the clock."

He said that a reversal to leave the ICC would continue to make South Africa's position in the international community questionable.

"Western countries are looking very carefully at what South Africa is doing and this particular issue is only going to add fuel to the fire that South Africa has lost its way."

