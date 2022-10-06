Evacuated patients back in wards after fire at Panorama Hospital

Mediclinic has confirmed to Eyewitness News that a staff member sustained minor injuries and two were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at Panorama Hospital in Cape Town's northern suburbs.

It's now been confirmed that the blaze erupted in the kitchen of the hospital's coffee shop before 8AM on Thursday morning.

The hospital said that emergency services responded immediately and the fire was brought under control before a flare-up.

Various wards at Panorama Hospital had to be evacuated for a while, said Mediclinic SA, to ensure patients' safety.

No patients were hurt and they've since returned to their hospital beds.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's Fire & Rescue Service said that the original fire started in a chip fryer before it spread into the air ducts, filling passages with smoke.

A second fire was then discovered on the ground floor.

Emergency services are still on scene to ensure the hospital is safe.