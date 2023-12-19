European development bank pledges extra Ukraine help

The European Development Bank said the additional $4.4 billion will be used to provide significant and sustained investment for Ukraine's real economy, both in war and in reconstruction.

LONDON - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Tuesday said it would maintain its level of wartime investment in Ukraine after securing a rare increase in shareholder capital.

The EBRD said the additional four billion euros ($4.4 billion) "will be used to provide significant and sustained investment for Ukraine's real economy, both in wartime and in reconstruction".

The London-based institution added in a statement that the funds would also help support the bank's priorities in all economies where it operates.

"The additional capital will strengthen the EBRD, enabling it to continue providing a sustained level of annual investment in Ukraine of around 1.5 billion euros during wartime," the statement said.

It would allow it to increase support up to three billion euros annually once reconstruction of the country begins.

The EBRD has invested more than three billion euros in Ukraine since the nation was invaded by neighbouring Russia in February last year.

The bank was founded in 1991 to help former Soviet bloc countries switch to free-market economies and has since extended its reach to Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

It noted that the capital raising was only the third in its history, following similar moves in 1996 and 2010.

The latest injection recognised that "supporting Ukraine should be the bank's highest priority", the EBRD said.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso called it "a historic moment" for the lender.

"The increase in the bank's capital will enable us to deliver more and become... a stronger bank for Ukraine, a stronger bank for all our economies" and for shareholders, she added.