EU has no basis for cold storage requirements on SA citrus exports - farmers

The European Union is demanding that citrus exports from South Africa be subjected to extreme cold storage in a bid to stave off false codling moth infestation.

CAPE TOWN - Citrus farmers say there's no sound basis for the EU's cold storage requirements on their exports.

Government has in the meantime lodged a trade dispute with the World Trade Organization against the EU's move.

Director at ALG Estates, Hendrik Warnich of one of the leading citrus farms in the Western Cape, said that the industry did have stringent control measures in place for its citrus exports.

"The likelihood of citrus black spot or false codling moth establishing itself with fruit exports under the existing control measures has to be impossible. There's no data available showing that South Africa is a real risk for Europe."

Warnich said that these cold storage measures forced on farmers put them under extra financial pressure.

The South African Citrus Growers’ Association said that revenue generated for the country grew from R8 billion in 2014 to just over R30 billion last year.