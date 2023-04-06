Ethekwini identified as a crime hotspot ahead of the Easter long weekend

A heavy police presence was deployed in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including eThekwini, to curb crime on the eve of Good Friday.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality is one of many areas identified as a crime hotspot ahead of the Easter weekend in Kwazulu-Natal.

A heavy police presence was deployed in parts of the province including eThekwini to curb crime on the eve of Good Friday.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the province for the Easter long weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal experienced mass shootings in various areas in the last few months.

Durban, particularly, expects holidaymakers during the Easter weekend, with Community Safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka saying police visibility would be beefed up.

“We have increased the number of Saps [South African Police Service] officers on the ground across the province. For sure, there are hotspots where we’ve increased more like eThekwini, Pietermaritzburg and other areas.”

Later on Thursday afternoon, government officials and law enforcement agencies were expected to monitor operations at taxi ranks.