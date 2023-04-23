Eskom workers who allegedly stole fuel worth R300k due in court

Yet another criminal incident allegedly involving Eskom employees, this time said to be linked to the theft of heavy fuel oil, is one of many the embattled utility is struggling to get ahead of.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Eskom employees linked to the alleged theft of heavy fuel oil worth R300,000 are set to appear in court on Monday.

The pair was arrested on Tuesday after being linked to an incident that occurred earlier this month.

It was understood police found a truck driver with a tanker full of oil, and a fraudulent receipt confirming the oil was delivered.

Eskom's power plants have been battling theft in the province, with the utility recording multiple arrests of truck drivers for stealing coal.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena elaborated on the criminal syndicates.

"The theft of [heavy fuel oil] is a highly organised criminal activity, and syndicates involved are being enriched through the proceeds derived from the illicit trade of the stolen products. Eskom continues to lose billions of rands due to the misappropriation and adulteration of these critical commodities, which directly affects production."