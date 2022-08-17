Eskom warns that stage 2 power cuts may be implemented on Wednesday & Thursday

Eskom has warned that it may need to implement stage two power cuts again on Wednesday evening and the same on Thursday if the overall situation does not improve.

Stage two power cuts were implemented from 4pm to midnight on Tuesday after an earlier warning from the power utility.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha "The breakdowns of a single generation unit at Arnot power station and three units at Tutuka power station as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power system."

He said that there had been a power deficit.

"Currently there's 4,500 megawatts on planned maintenance and 14,000 megawatts of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. We, therefore, urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly," he said.