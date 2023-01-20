Go

Eskom to maintain stage 4 load shedding on Fri, Sat evenings

It added that power cuts will be lowered to stage 3 on Saturday from 5am until 4pm and further taken down to Stage 2 on Sunday morning starting a 5am.

20 January 2023 15:57

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom said stage 4 load shedding will be maintained for Friday and Saturday evenings from 4pm until 5am.

Meanwhile, Eskom said it was preparing to replace a generating unit.

"Arrangements are underway at the site to prepare for the replacement unit and to finally test it before switching it back in service. Supply will be restored to normal on 22 January. Eskom commits to keep customers updated," said Eskom.

