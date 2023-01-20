Eskom to maintain stage 4 load shedding on Fri, Sat evenings

It added that power cuts will be lowered to stage 3 on Saturday from 5am until 4pm and further taken down to Stage 2 on Sunday morning starting a 5am.

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom said stage 4 load shedding will be maintained for Friday and Saturday evenings from 4pm until 5am.

#LoadsheddingUpdate



Loadshedding will be maintained at #Stage4 for this and tomorrow evenings at 16:00 - 05:00. Loadshedding will be lowered to Stage 3 at 05:00 - 16:00 on Saturday and further reduced to Stage 2 on Sunday morning. A full statement will be published on Sunday. Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Eskom said it was preparing to replace a generating unit.

"Arrangements are underway at the site to prepare for the replacement unit and to finally test it before switching it back in service. Supply will be restored to normal on 22 January. Eskom commits to keep customers updated," said Eskom.