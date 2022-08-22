Go

Eskom to launch R8bn renewable energy training centre at Komati Station

Eyewitness News attended the launch for the R8 billion power project that took place on Monday.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter at the launch of the enewable energy training centre at Komati Power Station. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News.
Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter at the launch of the enewable energy training centre at Komati Power Station. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News.
34 minutes ago

BELVILLE - Eskom will start a renewable energy training centre at its Komati Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Eyewitness News attended the launch for the R8 billion power project that took place on Monday.

CEO Andre de Ruyter said they will go out to local and international investors to fund the project.

The power utility has struggled to keep the lights on, due to the high demand for energy. This has resulted in unplanned blackouts which affects everyone from households, to businesses, and the private sector.

De Ruyter said the energy project will help to boost renewable energy, create jobs, and repurpose Komati: "Following Komati's end of its era as a coal-fired power station, to ensure that it has another future, and that we also create a future for subsequent generations that will be trained there”.

The collaboration between Eskom, the South African Renewable Energy Technology Centre and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, hopes to not only create jobs, but also to save the country by adding more power to the grid.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA