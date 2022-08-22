Eskom to launch R8bn renewable energy training centre at Komati Station

Eyewitness News attended the launch for the R8 billion power project that took place on Monday.

BELVILLE - Eskom will start a renewable energy training centre at its Komati Power Station in Mpumalanga.

Eyewitness News attended the launch for the R8 billion power project that took place on Monday.

CEO Andre de Ruyter said they will go out to local and international investors to fund the project.

The power utility has struggled to keep the lights on, due to the high demand for energy. This has resulted in unplanned blackouts which affects everyone from households, to businesses, and the private sector.