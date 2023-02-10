Eskom to implement varying load shedding stages this weekend

Eskom says stage 4 will continue to be implemented from 4pm on Friday afternoon until 5am on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it will implement varying load-shedding stages during the weekend.

The utility said stage 4 will continue to be implemented from 4pm on Friday afternoon until 5am on Saturday.

Thereafter, stage 3 load shedding will be in place from 5am on Saturday until 5am on Sunday and then the power cuts will be reduced to stage 2 until 4pm on Sunday.

Stage 3 load shedding will again be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

Eskom sadi that the latest bouts of power cuts are due to further breakdowns at some of its power plants.