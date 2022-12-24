Eskom to explore ways to "safeguard best interests" after Ngwathe & Lekwa ruling

Its comments came after the Constitutional Court upheld an interdict that barred the power utility from reducing electricity supplies to the Ngwathe and Lekwa municipalities on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would be “exploring measures to safeguard its best interests”.

Its comments come after the Constitutional Court upheld an interdict that barred the power utility from reducing electricity supplies to the Ngwathe and Lekwa municipalities on Friday.

Eskom put a choke on its supplies in 2020 after they exceeded the Notified Maximum Demands, and getting slapped with billions of rands worth of penalties in the process.

This resulted in additional load shedding, lengthy power cuts, and, ultimately, what the Vaal River Development Association and the Lekwa Ratepayers’ Association subsequently described as an “unfolding human and environmental catastrophe”.

The two groups secured an interdict from the Pretoria High Court in 2020.

That decision was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and, as of Friday, the Constitutional Court.

Reacting to the judgment, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the utility would abide by the court’s decision “while exploring measures to safeguard [the power utility’s] best interests in the matter”.

Meanwhile, Lourens Van Wyk, an attorney who represented the Vaal River Development Association, said they were over the moon with the decision, after two-and-a-half-years of living in limbo.

“We are ecstatic about it, and we can negotiate with Eskom on a much better level and not be dependent on their decisions - unilateral decisions, they made in the past.”

He described it as “the best news of the year” and an early Christmas present.