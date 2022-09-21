Eskom: Stage 5 power cuts to continue for now; stage 4 possible on Thursday

The power utility said that the current stage would continue until at least Thursday to limit using its emergency generation reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it anticipates that some of its generation units will return to service, which may lead to the reduction of stage five power cuts before the end of this week.

Wednesday marks another day of stage five power cuts, after the electricity supplier reduced it from stage six on Tuesday.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Load shedding will continue to be implemented at stage five, with the possibility of reducing one stage by Thursday."

At the same time, Mantshantsha has warned that the system remains constrained.

"These emergency reserves are severely constrained by extensive utilisation to supplement generation capacity. Currently, we have 17,100 megawatts of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns while another 4,100 is out on planned maintenance."