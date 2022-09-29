Eskom: Stage 4 power cuts to continue until diesel stocks fully replenished

Adverse sea weather conditions are preventing a vessel to berth, which is set to offload diesel at Mossel Bay.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said stage four power cuts would continue until diesel stocks at two power stations had been fully replenished.

#Loadshedding

Thread



Loadshedding will unfortunately remain implemented at Stage 4 throughout the night and continue until diesel stocks have been fully replenished.



The vessel that is supposed to offload diesel at Mossel Bay cannot berth due to rough seas. Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 28, 2022

The power utility said that it would provide a more detailed update on Thursday.

"Eskom has to therefore preserve the low diesel levels at Gourikwa while delivering to Ankerlig, which will take time to replenish as it is done by road tankers. Stage 4 will be maintained until we can resume diesel supplies to the two open-cycle gas turbine stations. Camden station has a technical problem with the water chemistry and has already shut 3 units and will shut the remaining 4 units," said Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha.