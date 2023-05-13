Eskom seeks Nersa approval for cross-border energy procurement

Eskom wants to go ahead with its plan to procure up to 1 000 megawatts of energy from neighbouring countries as part of the government's energy action plan to lessen the impact of load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom wants authority from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to go ahead with its plan to procure up to 1 000 megawatts of energy from neighbouring countries.

This is part of the government's energy action plan to lessen the impact of load shedding.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Nersa will be hosting public hearings on the matter next Friday as the final part of the approval process.

Ramokgopa said the Eskom board has approved the cross-energy procurement programme.

The programme involves the power utility supplementing its grid from energy producers in the Southern African region.

Ramokgopa said this, along with the load reduction and emergency generation procurement programmes can add over 3 000 megawatts additional capacity.

"Of course, you are not necessarily seeing the results directly because we are still at higher stages of load shedding, but we want to give you the comfort and assurance that we are doing everything possible to address this situation.”

Ramokgopa said further programmes aimed at ending load shedding will be announced over the next few weeks.

