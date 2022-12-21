Eskom says stage 4 power cuts in effect until further notice

Eskom said that the escalation was necessary so that work could be done to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage power station to avail more capacity for Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - As it battles to restore tripped units at several power stations, Eskom says that stage 4 power cuts will remain in place until further notice.

The utility pushed the level of power cuts from stage 4 to stage 6 on Tuesday night, then back to stage 4 from 5am on Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "The breakdown of 6 generating units during the day has necessitated the escalation in the stage of load shedding. Eskom will publish further updates should any further significant changes occur."

The issue of tripped units has been exacerbated by the ongoing acts of criminality and sabotage at Eskom's power stations.

The Presidency has since confirmed the deployment of members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to guard some of the nation's most targeted coal-fired power plants.