Eskom says some of its underperforming power stations showing improvement

Eskom said it’s confident it will be able to keep the lights on for the rest of the year after several of its underperforming power stations turned a corner.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it’s confident it will be able to keep the lights on for the rest of the year after several of its underperforming power stations turned a corner.

The power utility shared its outlook for load shedding ahead of the festive season.

Despite continuous bouts of stage 6 power cuts during the winter months, Eskom's head of generation Bheki Nxumalo said South Africa got through the cold season better than expected.

Nxumalo said some power stations were showing improvement, giving some hope that Eskom will limit load shedding to below stage 4 during the holiday season.

"I'm very pleased to see we have seen great progress, especially starting with Duvha. The Duvha that we had a year ago that was tripping every day is staying on load now, that's what is creating some stability. So is Majuba and the latest on the block now was Tutuka - you will recall that it was the worst plant in generation."