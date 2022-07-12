Eskom looks to IPPs to ease SA's power crisis

Eighteen parcels of land were previously made available, with the power utility garnering keen interest from several IPPS.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it is working towards easing the country's power crisis - by making an additional 2000 hectares of land available for projects that will help ramp up generation capacity by the end of next month.

This includes Independent Power Producers (IPP) looking to invest in renewable energy projects.

The first round saw offers from IPPs amounting to 1,800 megawatts.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the additional land in Mpumalanga will pave the way for new leases, which are expected to accelerate the addition of generation to the national grid.

"These will be released in phases. We are currently targeting quarterly releases in order to allow for IPPS to get themselves in gear to make those bits, as and when they are due. We anticipate that this will rapidly accelerate the addition of more generation capacity to the grid, and we are quite pleased with this opportunity that has been identified."