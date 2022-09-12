Eskom says it’s focusing on lowering high level of unplanned maintenance

Eskom held an urgent address on Monday outlining technicians' focus to bring more stability to the country's electricity grid.

CAPE TOWN - Struggling state-owned power utility Eskom said it was focusing on lowering its high level of unplanned maintenance.

Load shedding was de-escalated to stage 3 on Monday and will move to stage 2 from 5am on Tuesday.

Group chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said: “That challenge that we have is that our unplanned is so high. We have 15,000 [megawatts] when we planned for 10,000 and to have 15,000 out is too high and unacceptable.”

Eskom general manager Rhulani Mathebula said the utility's financial woes had a huge impact on its ability to perform planned outages.

“The funding, as it comes, will be very useful to ensure that going forward, our outages will be properly executed so that when we come back from our maintenance window, we find that our units are not reliable, because of some scopes that were not done,” Mathebula said.