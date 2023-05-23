Eskom revises wage offer in talks with unions

Solidarity, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) want above-inflation increases of between 10% and 15%.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has reportedly broken the stalemate with unions negotiating for improved wages after revising its offer to 4.5%.

It's understood the cash-strapped power utility came in with the revised offer at the start of round three of wage negotiations on Tuesday.

Closely-placed sources have confirmed to Eyewitness News that the cash-strapped power utility revised its offer by an additional 0.75%, bringing the wage offer up to 4.5%.

This comes after disgruntled workers rejected the original offer of 3.75% tabled by Eskom at the start of negotiations.

It's understood the unions are yet to respond to the revised offer.

There are a host of other demands some of the unions want Eskom to concede to, including a standard allowance of R1,000 and the reinstatement of performance bonuses at 25% of the annual salary.

The closed-door negotiations at the centralised bargaining forum are set down for three days.