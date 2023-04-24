Go

Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6

The power utility cited a failure of seven generation units in the past 24 hours.

Trails of lights from passing vehicles in Braamfontein, Johannesburg while the area is submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP
24 April 2023 18:59

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom announced the intensification of load shedding to Stage 6 on Monday afternoon.

It added that higher stage of load shedding would be inevitable over the next few days.

“Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon [Monday] until 05:00 on Tuesday.Thereafter, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday, followed by Stage 6 load shedding until 05:00 on Wednesday.

“Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Wednesday.”

Eskom said load shedding stages were likely to change at short notice, adding that it would keep the public updated on any further changes.

