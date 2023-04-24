Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6

The power utility cited a failure of seven generation units in the past 24 hours.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom announced the intensification of load shedding to Stage 6 on Monday afternoon.

It added that higher stage of load shedding would be inevitable over the next few days.

The power utility cited a failure of seven generation units in the past 24 hours.

“Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon [Monday] until 05:00 on Tuesday.Thereafter, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday, followed by Stage 6 load shedding until 05:00 on Wednesday.

“Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Wednesday.”

Eskom said load shedding stages were likely to change at short notice, adding that it would keep the public updated on any further changes.