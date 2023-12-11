Eskom leadership stability vital in resolving SA's energy crisis - Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's sentiments follow the appointment of a new group CEO at the embattled utility, Dan Marokane, who is set to begin his duties no later than the end of March next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that leadership stability at Eskom would play a vital role in resolving the country's energy crisis.

Ramokgopa's sentiments follow the appointment of a new group CEO at the embattled utility, Dan Marokane, who is set to begin his duties no later than the end of March next year.

The electricity minister welcomed Marokane as head of the utility on Sunday, while giving an update on the state of the country's electricity grid.

The CEO position at Eskom has been vacant since February after Andre de Ruyter quit as the chief executive.

Ramokgopa said that he was looking forward to working with Marokane.

"We are looking forward to Mr Marokane’s contribution, together with the totality of the executive of Eskom, to ensure that he gives additional impetus on the work that we are doing."