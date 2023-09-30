Eskom keeping close eye on power system amid weekend load shedding reprieve

This weekend, load shedding will be suspended during the day, with lower stages expected during the evening peaks.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it is keeping a close watch on the power system after implementing a weekend load shedding reprieve.

Eskom said it will be able to keep the lights on this weekend, following an improvement of its generation capacity and lower electricity demand.

“Load shedding will be suspended between 5 am and 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm until 5 am on the same days,” said the utility's Daphne Mokwena.

Earlier this week, the entity's top management announced that its power stations were on the mend, painting a promising picture of reduced power cuts.

Mokwena, however, warned that the grid remains unpredictable.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Ingula, and Vanderkloof power stations was taken offline for repairs. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any change to load shedding if required.”