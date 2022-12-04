Stage 4 load shedding until Monday morning

The power utility says further breakdowns necessitated the higher stage of load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 – effective from Saturday night.

The power utility said further breakdowns necessitated the higher stage of load shedding.

“This is to conserve limited diesel stocks and to create space to replenish the dam levels in the pumped storage schemes,” said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Stage 4 power cuts will remain in effect until Monday morning.

South Africa is heading for its longest stretch of power cuts yet after the embattled utility announced it will ration electricity from Friday afternoon until further notice.