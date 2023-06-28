Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts; stage 3 to kick in on Wednesday afternoon
The ailing power utility's Daphne Mokwena said that it was due to a delay in returning some generating units to service.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom says stage two power cuts will be implemented on Wednesday between 7AM and 4PM.
"Thereafter, stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4PM until midnight. Eskom will publish a full update during the afternoon."
