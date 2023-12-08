Eskom has a new group CEO: Dan Marokane

The newly appointed Eskom boss has in the past held positions within the group executives and group capital departments at Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, has announced Dan Marokane as the new group CEO of Eskom.

The top spot at the embattled State power utility has been sitting vacant since the departure of the former executive - André Marinus de Ruyter - earlier this year.

The question of who should be named as his successor was debated at a special Cabinet sitting on Friday.

Marokane was previously pegged as the front runner.

The newly appointed Eskom boss has in the past held positions within the group executives and group capital departments at Eskom.

Marokane is expected to take up the reins at Eskom by no later than 31 March 2024.

The minister’s office says the exact date of commencement will be announced once he has concluded the handover process with his current employer.

In the meantime, it said Marokane - a qualified chemical engineer - “thrives on challenges, has the drive to energetically tackle the challenges confronting Eskom and is also ethically grounded”.

The Department of the Public Enterprises also highlighted his experience working in “distressed organisations with visible and pressurised turnaround mandates” - pointing to his having recently stepped up to lead Tongaat-Hulett when its group CEO resigned.

Gordhan also announced the appointment of Tsepo Monaheng as the new group CEO of State arms manufacturer Denel.