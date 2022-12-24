Eskom forecasts R20bn net loss for 2023 financial year

Outgoing CEO André de Ruyter made the prediction on Friday during the announcement of the financial results for the year ended March 2022. During that financial year the utility reported a net loss of R12.3 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom predicts it will suffer a net loss of more than R20 billion for the 2023 financial year.

Outgoing CEO André de Ruyter made the prediction on Friday during the announcement of the financial results for the year ended March 2022. During that financial year the utility reported a net loss of R12.3 billion.

De Ruyter said the dire outlook for 2023 was likely to come on the back of a decline in sales and an increase in maintenance spend.

He added that the power utility's outlook for load shedding also looked bleak for 2023.

“We will have one Koeberg unit offline for the whole of next year so that takes of 920MW off the grid. The outlook for the rest of next year is going to be very constrained.”