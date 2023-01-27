Eskom drops power cuts to stage 4

South Africans had been on stage five of the power cuts all of Thursday after Eskom's announcement of a further breakdown of generation units each at several power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding was on Friday morning reduced to stage four until further notice.

The utility said that it would provide further updates in the event of any significant change to the system.