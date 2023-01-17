Eskom discontent grows as political parties, law firms join load shedding fight

Political parties and attorneys alike have joined forces to try and force Eskom and the minister of public enterprises to find a lasting solution to the ongoing power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - While government and Eskom face a possible class action lawsuit, another group of attorneys and political parties have written a letter of demand to the struggling power utility.

The group, led by Mabuza Attorneys, is demanding that there be no load shedding without procedural fairness and a fair opportunity to make alternative arrangements to affected persons and businesses.

The group is also demanding that the 18.65% tariff increase granted by Nersa should not be implemented pending the court challenge which they intend to institute.

The growing discontent comes as the country endured six days of stage six power cuts.

While Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi is pursuing a class action lawsuit on one hand, several law firms are also pursuing the matter.

The firms, which include Mabuza Attorneys, been instructed to demand that the supply of electricity is stabilised.

The clients include United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa, Build One South Africa founder, Mmusi Maimane, and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

But Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said on Monday that the president cancelled his trip to Davos because of the seriousness of the situation.

"He does understand how devastating this power crisis is to small businesses, the inconvenience to households and the disruption it causes to various aspects of life. He’s very much in touch with that."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also reflected on its meeting with President Ramaphosa on Sunday, saying that he should rather step down and let the country find a solution to Eskom without him.