Eskom: Court ruling on R16bn maintenance tender won’t affect operations

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said on Friday that the judgment passed by the Pretoria High Court declaring a R16 billion maintenance tender unlawful would not affect operations.

The utility was ordered by the High Court on Thursday to set aside its current contracts with companies Action and Steinmuller Africa after the matter was taken to court by another contractor.

Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering took the power utility to court last month, contesting the maintenance tender awarded in December 2021.

The court battle between Eskom and one of its former contractors has finally come to an end.

The ailing power utility has made assurances that the current tender debacle will not have an impact on power supply, as the country continues to grapple with blackouts.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the utility was trying to find a way forward on the matter.

“Eskom notes the High Court judgment on the maintenance and is currently studying it to determine the next steps.”

The Pretoria High Court said that the tender should be re-advertised and given to new contractors in the next six months.

The power utility said that while the tender was re-advertised, the two contractors would continue with maintenance at its 15 power stations.