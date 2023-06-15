Eskom again threatens to take City of Tshwane to court over unpaid power bills

The municipality owes Eskom close to R2 billion for unpaid invoices for March and April.

TSHWANE - Eskom again threatened to take the City of Tshwane to court over its hefty electricity bill.

Eskom said that this was the third time that Tshwane defaulted on its accounts since the end of 2022.

The power utility's senior customer services manager, Mpumelelo Mnyani, said that meetings with Tshwane officials over their debt amounted to nothing.

"As Eskom’s cash flow challenges and the provisions of Public Finance Management Act dictate, Eskom is accordingly exploring all avenues available to it to recover this debt, including, but not limited to, approaching the courts for relief."

Mnyani said the municipality's non-payment was taking a toll on its cash flow, with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) being called in previously to intervene.

"Eskom has in the past escalated this matter to National Treasury and CoGTA. However, regardless of all these efforts, the situation is worsening."