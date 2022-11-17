Equal Education concerned schools punish learners for outstanding fees

The education rights organisation said children should not be deprived of the right to education under any circumstances.

CAPE TOWN - Equal Education expressed concern that some schools continued to punish pupils for outstanding fees.

The education rights organisation said children should not be deprived of the right to education under any circumstances.

According to Equal Education's Anathi Canham, sometimes schools withheld learners' report cards because their parents had not paid school fees.

She added that this was a national trend in South Africa's basic education sector.

"This is just not a problem that is novel this year, this is a problem that has been in existence. So it is clear that more especially in relation to preventing learners from attending their matric dance... this is a problem that we have sort of observed throughout the country."