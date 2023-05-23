Enyobeni Tavern court case postponed due to load sheddding

Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband Siyakhangela are on trial for allegedly selling liquor to underage patrons.

EAST LONDON - Proceedings in the court case against the owners of the Enyobeni Tavern have been adjourned until Wednesday.

Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband, Siyakhangela, are on trial for allegedly selling liquor to underage patrons.

READ MORE:

- Enyobeni tavern trial back in the East London Magistrates Court

Twenty-one children between the ages of 14 and 17 tragically died at the tavern in June last year.

This is the second time the case has been postponement due to load shedding.

Proceedings were delayed last month too following a scheduled power cut.

However, before the adjournment, a second State witness took to the stand.

The witness was at the shebeen on the night the children died.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s regional spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, the witness had frequented the tavern.

"The significance of the witness is that he was present when the incident happened at Enyobeni and he testified that it was not the first time he was there."

Proceedings are expected to resume on Wednesday.

A second underage witness and an official from the Eastern Cape Liquor Board are expected to testify.