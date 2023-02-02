Entries now open for Mr SA competition

The contest started as a once-off event in 1988 and became a yearly affair in 2002.

CAPE TOWN - Entries for the Mr South Africa competition officially opened on Thursday.

According to organisers, this is not a traditional pageant.

“Now, we don’t look for a male model, we are looking for a real-life everyday hero."

The contest aims to find the best male ambassador for the country.

“Finding the strongest candidate and through mentorship, training and hard work, we mould our titleholders into the inspirational agents of change our country deserves to be known for." read the Mr SA website.

Organisers said humility, compassion, integrity, professionalism and realness were some of the key qualities the winner should possess.

The reigning winner is Medical doctor Fuad Williams from Cape Town.

2023 title hopefuls can enter the competition via the Mr SA website.