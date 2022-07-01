Entertainment places should not be death traps for young people - MPs

This comes as the police's investigation into the death of 21 teenagers at an East London tavern last weekend continues.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities said places of entertainment should not be death traps for young people.

Committee chairperson Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba has shared her condolences with relatives and friends of the victims as they prepare to lay their loved ones to rest at a mass funeral next week.

Ncube-Ndaba has called on the owners of taverns and other places of entertainment to ensure that regulations, especially those relating to access and operating times, are strictly applied.

MPs will visit the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park as part of its oversight visit to the Eastern Cape.

Members also plan to attend the mass funeral being held for the 21 teenagers on Wednesday to pay their respects.

It's still not clear what exactly the cause of death is.

Describing the past few days as difficult and painful, Buffalo City Municipality spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya has stressed that conversations were under way among authorities to prevent a repetition of this tragedy.