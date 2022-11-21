Engcobo mother accused of murdering her children has died

Nomboleko Simayile was behind bars for allegedly bludgeoning her children to death with a sledgehammer earlier this month.

ENGCOBO - The Engcobo mother accused of killing her four children has died.

Nomboleko Simayile, 32, was behind bars for allegedly bludgeoning her children to death with a sledgehammer earlier this month

Police and her family have confirmed her death.

News of Simayile's death came barely two days after the four children were buried.

According to police, Nomboleko Simayile died in the hospital. Simayile had been rushed to hospital by police after complaining that she was not able to breathe.

Officers first called the village Chief, Simphiwe Mxutu, so he could be present when the Engcobo police officers delivered the news to the family.

"Yes we can confirm she's passed away. The police were sent by their station commander from Engcobo to inform us," said Mxutu.

"They called me to meet them at the Simayile home. When I arrived, the police were already there where they confirmed her death."

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Thembinkosi Kinana, Simayile complained about not feeling well.

"While in police custody Sunday afternoon, she reported she wasn't well. She was then rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention where she allegedly died."

Simayile had been awaiting her formal bail hearing which was scheduled for the 29th of November.