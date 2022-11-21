Engcobo community left stunned by death of mum accused of murdering her children

Nomboleko Simayile from Tsalaba Village in Engcobo was facing four counts of murder after her children aged between two and 11 were found battered to death.

EASTERN CAPE - The Simayile family and social organisations say they have been left stunned and distraught after the sudden death of the 32-year-old woman accused of bludgeoning her four children to death.

The mother died in hospital on Sunday.

Nomboleko Simayile from Tsalaba Village in Engcobo was facing four counts of murder after her children aged between two and 11 were found battered to death.

According to her family, she confessed to killing her children to her father.

Simayile was due to appear at the Engcobo Magistrate Court for a formal bail hearing last Thursday but she collapsed in the Engcobo Police Station holding cells.

Nosintu Gwebindlala of Contralesa's Women's Wing, said that there needed to be enough education on mental health in rural areas.

"We call on all communities to be vigilant. What we want to emphasize is that all rural communities, or anyone for that matter, needs to be made aware that mental health is real," Gwebindlala said.